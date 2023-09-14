Neveah Hall case: Former Houston-area dentist sentenced to 5 years probation

A former Houston-area dentist has been sentenced to five years probation after being found guilty of injury to child by omission in the case of Neveah Hall.

According to court documents, Bethaniel Jefferson was found guilty on Wednesday.

Dr. Bethaniel Jefferson

Court records stated that Jefferson was sentenced with the stipulation that if she violates probation she will go to prison for 10 years.

Neveah's grandmother, Clara Clark, shared her disappointment in the decision, saying, "We've waited almost eight years and so have the trial and everything. And it's very disappointing. It's very disappointing because she gets to walk free, live her life going about her business. But we have Neveah here that, you know, we didn't get to see her start school. You know, we don't get to see her walk around and play. So, no, I think the decision was very unfair and justice was not served. So we are very disappointed this week on behalf of my daughter, my son-in-law and all of our family. We are very disappointed about the verdict. We felt like she should have gotten time in prison. That's what we were hoping for. That's what we were praying for. So, no, it wasn't fair at all."

The case made headlines back in 2016 after the then 4-year-old Neveah was left with severe brain damage from what should have been a simple procedure at the dentist's office.

Dr. Bethaniel Jefferson with Diamond Dental Practice had treated the young girl in the past, but her mother, Courissa Clark, told FOX 26 in 2016 that about an hour into the procedure, her daughter cried out as she was experiencing a seizure. Courissa was told not to worry and to go back into the waiting room after Dr. Jefferson assured her everything was fine.

Hours had passed before the ambulance finally arrived, but it was too late, as Nevaeh suffered oxygen loss, leaving the young girl severely brain-damaged.

The family believes Jefferson did not care then and still does not care now about what happened to Nevaeh.

Neveah, now 10, remains conscious, but her family testified in court that "she can no longer see, speak, walk or eat on her own" and requires 24-hour medical care.

The family's attorneys announced in a press release that a state district court jury assessed damages of $95.5 million to the family. However, attorneys said the family won't see a dime of the money.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jefferson's medical license was revoked in November 2016 by the Texas Dental Board.

A year later, Jefferson was indicted by a Harris County grand jury for intentionally and knowingly by omission causing serious bodily injury to a child by failing to seek and provide adequate medical services. However, attorneys say Jefferson had been reprimanded for previous incidents by the board in 2005 and 2012.