The kids probably won't be out too late trick-or-treating on Monday, but even so, you can stay in the spooky season spirit from inside the house.

Halloween has become a highly celebrated holiday. It's the day kids can dress up as their favorite characters and go out trick-or-treating for some candy.

The holiday also brings recipes that are inspired by the season to help people get in the spirit. Making Halloween treats can be a fun way to celebrate from home without leaving the house.

Here's a list of some Halloween recipes that'll be great to make with your kids at home.

Hot Dog Mummies

(Photo Courtesy of Teri Lyn Fisher via Food Network)

This recipe is pretty simple and easy. They'll be great for your kid's lunch or an easy evening dinner. All you need is crescent dough and some hot dogs to get started.

You simply wrap the dough around the hot dogs and place them in the oven to bake. Now you and your kids can chow down on some yummy hot dog mummies!

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL RECIPE

Halloween Blueberry Muffins

(Photo Courtesy of Matt Armendariz via Food Network)

These muffins will make a great spooky snack. They're filled with blueberries and topped with cream cheese frosting.

The great thing is you don't have to stay dedicated to the mummy design. You can decorate them as a ghost, spiders, or anything you like. Even better is that your kid can get in on the baking fun!

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL RECIPE

Mac-O-Lantern and Cheese Bowls

(Photo Courtesy of Teri Lyn Fisher via Food Network)

Who doesn't love a nice bowl of mac and cheese? It's even better when you can eat it out of a jack-o-lantern! For this recipe, you'll take an orange bell pepper and carve it up to create the perfect bowl for some mac and cheese. It'll make a fun, edible Halloween decoration for your lunch or dinner plate.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL RECIPE

Frankenstein Crispy Rice Treats

(Photo Courtesy of Renee Comet via Food Network)

A classic treat to make at home and a favorite for kids! These Frankenstein rice crispy treats are easy to make and you can do them in fun colors or no color at all if you prefer. The recipe calls for Frankenstein decorations but you and your kid can definitely get creative with these! Be sure to use gloves for easy cleanup.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL RECIPE

Candy Corn Waffles

(Photo Courtesy of Ralph Smith via Food Network)

Candy corn is a very controversial candy, but is it controversial when you decorate your waffles like one?

These candy corn waffles would be a great breakfast (or dinner) for your young ones, or even yourself! All you have to do is add some coloring to your waffle batter, dip them in some white chocolate when they're done, and you're all set!

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL RECIPE

Bloody Sundaes

(Photo Courtesy of Allrecipes Magazine)

A delicious dessert for after dinner, this treat will definitely make you take a second look. Vanilla ice cream, topped with walnuts covered in blood-red caramel, this ice cream sundae is perfect for kids and adults alike.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL RECIPE