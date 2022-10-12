article

Spooky season means pumpkins, haunts, and all types of horrors. However, it also means going out and giving yourself a good scare at a haunted house.

Haunted houses can have ghosts and ghouls alike. They also have zombies, chainsaws, killer clowns, and things beyond your imagination.

For those who love the scary thrill that comes with Halloween, we’ve compiled a list of some of the scariest haunted houses to visit across the Houston area.

Creepy Hollow was voted the scariest haunted house in Texas and with good reason! Located in Rosharon south of Houston, it's a full-contact haunted house which means you will be touched by the actors if you attend. All tickets are $40 which gets you into all three of their main attractions plus smaller attractions and shows, such as an aerial show, a fire show, and a voodoo dance lounge. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and you can see their schedule here.

ADDRESS: 12872 Valley Vista Dr, Rosharon, TX 77583

(Photo Courtesy of Phobia Haunted Houses)

Phobia has been operating in Houston since 1996. It’s upgraded since then and now offers eight attractions at its Beltway 8 location in south Houston, while its Kemah Boardwalk location only has two haunts. Tickets cost $15 for one house, $25 for two houses, $30 for three, $35 for four, and $40 for five. Their Exile experience has three linked attractions which cost $30. Check out Phobia's dates and times of operation here.

ADDRESS: BELTWAY 8 - 5250 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, Houston, TX 77048

KEMAH: Boardwalk #8, Kemah, TX 77565

(Photo courtesy of 13th Floor Haunted House Houston)

Halloween lives at the 13th Floor Houston. This haunted house is presented by Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group, the world’s largest Halloween-themed entertainment company. Therefore, it’s no surprise this northwest Houston haunting is terrifying. Their Chop House experience has a chainsaw maniac running around the old meat processing plant. The tickets range from $27.99 to$ 29.99 throughout the week depending on what day you go with prices dropping to $24.99 the day of Halloween. One ticket will get you into all three attractions.

ADDRESS: 7075 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W Ste 20, Houston, TX 77069

(Photo Courtesy of Houston Scream Fest)

The largest Halloween event in the city, Houston Scream Fest in southeast Houston is a haunted festival that you don’t want to miss. One ticket gets you access to all their haunted houses, free drinks, and their carnival-style midway where you can play some games. Ticket prices range from $25 to $40 depending on the weekend you attend. You can check the dates and times of Houston Scream Fest's operations here.

ADDRESS: 1500 Elton St, Houston, TX 77034

It’s a nearly 40-minute walk-through that will leave you tormented, people say. Formerly called Kingwood Asylum, Purgatory Scream Park is a 27,000-square-foot haunt located in Kingwood that will leave you on edge the entire time. Tickets cost $40 for entrance into the park and you get access to the entire event. Their TikTok scare cam shows just how freaked out guests can get.

ADDRESS: 1965a Northpark Dr, Kingwood, TX 77339

(Photo Courtesy of Houston Terror Dome)

Designed to have you screaming till you reach the exit, Houston Terror Dome is a haunted house favorite. The event's attraction has multiple rooms that affect your sense of sight, hearing, and even smell. Daring guests can face clowns, zombies, visit a butcher shop, and experience 3-D rooms at this spook in Channelview. If you think you can handle it, the event even has escape rooms for an extra price. Ticket prices vary with discount nights (Thursdays and Sundays) costing up to $35 and peak days (Fridays, Saturdays and the Halloween weekend) reaching $50. Take a look at their schedule of operations here.

ADDRESS: 16030 E Freeway Service Rd, Channelview, TX 77530