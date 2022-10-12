Things to do in Houston this weekend, October 14 - 16: Events, festivals, concerts & more
HOUSTON - Head out into Houston and beyond this weekend for fall festivals, Halloween fun, live music and more.
Here's a look at just some of the things to do in the Houston area this weekend!
Conroe Catfish Cajun Festival
The Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival is back for its 33rd year. There will be live entertainment on two stages, Cajun food and festival treats, craft vendors, a carnival, a kids zone and more. The entertainment lineup includes Dos Borrachos featuring Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager, Josh Ward, Mike Ryan, Jon Stork, Leroy Thomas & The Zydeco Roadrunners, and Wayne Toups.
When: Oct. 14, 6 p.m. to midnight; Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to midnight; Oct. 16, noon to 6 p.m.
Where: Downtown Conroe; entrances at Davis Street and San Jacinto Street, or at Main Street and Pacific Street
Cost: $15 presale general admission, or $20 at the gate; $30 weekend pass (carnival passes sold separately)
Click here for more information.
Hocus Pocus Pops
Put on your costume and have some Halloween fun at this performance by the Houston Symphony. The whole family is invited to enjoy some spooky classics as well as some surprise twists on other songs. During the Goblin Parade, costume-clad kids will dance across the stage as the orchestra plays.
When: Oct. 14, gates at 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Cost: $25 for orchestra; free lawn and mezzanine seating
Click here for more information.
Carnivale Spooktacular
Shop from more than 50 local vendors, have your palm or cards read, or enjoy the aeriel and acrobatic performances by Cirque la Vie at this pop-up street festival curated by Thorn & Moon. There will also be food trucks, music, and a Halloween costume contest. You can also trick-or-treat from nearby bars and restaurants that will have family-friendly and adult treats to hand out.
When: Oct. 14, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Market Square Park, 301 Milam St, Houston, TX 77002
Cost: Free
Click here for more information.
MORE: 13th Floor Haunted House Houston to debut new attractions for thrill seekers
League City Harvest Fest
This annual event has fun for the whole family. There will be games, hayrides, artisan and craft vendors, pumpkin carving, a kids' costume contest and more. Food will also be available for purchase from food trucks.
When: Oct. 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: League Park, 512 2nd St, League City, TX 77573
Cost: Free
Click here for more information.
ArBOOretum
It’s the 20th anniversary of this fall festival at the Houston Arboretum. The event is packed with family-friendly fun including an interactive Trick-or-Treat Nature Trail, pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating, a petting zoo, train rides and a Halloween market. Costumes and comfortable walking shoes are encouraged.
When: Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last entry 3 p.m.)
Where: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center; guest entrance at 120 West Loop North Freeway, Houston, TX 77024
Cost: Free for members and children under 3; $15 before noon Oct. 14; $20 day of event
Click here for more information.
Pumpkin decorating at Houston Arboretum (Photo by Christine Mansfield, Houston Arboretum)
Indian Film Festival of Houston
This year, the 14th Indian Film Festival of Houston celebrates the work of Satyajit Ray. The evening begins with a screening of Charulata (The Lonely Wife), followed by a reception with entertainment, and then a screening of Shatranj Ke Khilari (The Chess Players).
When: Oct. 15, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004
Cost: $20 for single screening; $50 all-day pass including both screenings and reception
Click here for more information.
Tacolandia Festival
Dig in on unlimited taco samples from local restaurants at this outdoor festival. You can wash them down with beer, wine and cocktails from the cash bar. The event will also have a DJ, a local vendor market, a field game zone and a pepper eating contest among other things to do.
When: Oct. 15, 4 p.m to 7 p.m. (VIP one hour earlier)
Where: The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou, 105 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007
Cost: $35 general admission in advance; $75 VIP in advance
Click here for more information.
Pumpkin Patch Fall Festival
Pick a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, pose for a fall photo op, or meet the animals at this family-friendly festival. There will also be games, crafts and food. Organizers say they have tens of thousands of pounds of pumpkins this year.
When: Oct. 15 & 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Nature Discovery Center, Russ Pitman Park, 7112 Newcastle St, Bellaire, TX 77401
Cost: Free admission; activities, concessions, pumpkins, etc. have a cost
Click here for more information.
MORE: Houston Rodeo announces Parker McCollum as 2023 headliner
Concerts this weekend in the Houston area
Fuerza Regida at Smart Financial Centre, 8 p.m., Oct. 14; click here
Drowning Pool at The Wilkcatter Saloon in Katy, 7 p.m., Oct. 14; click here
AP Dhillon at 713 Music Hall, 8 p.m., Oct. 14; click here
Lost Frequencies at Stereo Live, 10 p.m., Oct. 14; click here
The Black Keys at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion, 7 p.m. Oct. 15; click here
Travis Tritt & Chris Janson at 713 Music Hall 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15; click here
Christian Nodal at Toyota Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 16; click here
Jessie Reyez at House of Blues, 7 p.m. Oct. 16; click here
Plays, musicals & dance performances
Aureum from Halcyon Shows at the Hobby Center, multiple performance Oct. 13 through Oct. 16; click here
Edward Albee’s Seascape at Alley Theatre, multiple performances Oct. 14 through Nov. 13; click here
Out of the Ordinary Production presents To Feel Loved at MATCH, 4 p.m. Oct. 16; click here
Main Street Theater presents Last Stop on Market Street at MATCH; multiple performances now through Oct. 22; click here
Trouble in Mind at Main Street Theatre in Rice Village, Thursday - Sunday now through Oct. 16; click here
The Thin Place at 4th Wall Theatre Company, multiple performances Oct. 13 through Nov. 5; click here