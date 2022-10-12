article

Head out into Houston and beyond this weekend for fall festivals, Halloween fun, live music and more.

Here's a look at just some of the things to do in the Houston area this weekend!

MORE THINGS TO DO IN HOUSTON

Conroe Catfish Cajun Festival

The Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival is back for its 33rd year. There will be live entertainment on two stages, Cajun food and festival treats, craft vendors, a carnival, a kids zone and more. The entertainment lineup includes Dos Borrachos featuring Kevin Fowler and Roger Creager, Josh Ward, Mike Ryan, Jon Stork, Leroy Thomas & The Zydeco Roadrunners, and Wayne Toups.

When: Oct. 14, 6 p.m. to midnight; Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to midnight; Oct. 16, noon to 6 p.m.

Where: Downtown Conroe; entrances at Davis Street and San Jacinto Street, or at Main Street and Pacific Street

Cost: $15 presale general admission, or $20 at the gate; $30 weekend pass (carnival passes sold separately)

Click here for more information.

Hocus Pocus Pops

Put on your costume and have some Halloween fun at this performance by the Houston Symphony. The whole family is invited to enjoy some spooky classics as well as some surprise twists on other songs. During the Goblin Parade, costume-clad kids will dance across the stage as the orchestra plays.

When: Oct. 14, gates at 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, 2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Cost: $25 for orchestra; free lawn and mezzanine seating

Click here for more information.

Carnivale Spooktacular

Shop from more than 50 local vendors, have your palm or cards read, or enjoy the aeriel and acrobatic performances by Cirque la Vie at this pop-up street festival curated by Thorn & Moon. There will also be food trucks, music, and a Halloween costume contest. You can also trick-or-treat from nearby bars and restaurants that will have family-friendly and adult treats to hand out.

When: Oct. 14, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Market Square Park, 301 Milam St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.



League City Harvest Fest

This annual event has fun for the whole family. There will be games, hayrides, artisan and craft vendors, pumpkin carving, a kids' costume contest and more. Food will also be available for purchase from food trucks.

When: Oct. 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: League Park, 512 2nd St, League City, TX 77573

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

ArBOOretum

It’s the 20th anniversary of this fall festival at the Houston Arboretum. The event is packed with family-friendly fun including an interactive Trick-or-Treat Nature Trail, pumpkin patch, pumpkin decorating, a petting zoo, train rides and a Halloween market. Costumes and comfortable walking shoes are encouraged.

When: Oct. 15, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (last entry 3 p.m.)

Where: Houston Arboretum & Nature Center; guest entrance at 120 West Loop North Freeway, Houston, TX 77024

Cost: Free for members and children under 3; $15 before noon Oct. 14; $20 day of event

Click here for more information.

Pumpkin decorating at Houston Arboretum (Photo by Christine Mansfield, Houston Arboretum)

Indian Film Festival of Houston

This year, the 14th Indian Film Festival of Houston celebrates the work of Satyajit Ray. The evening begins with a screening of Charulata (The Lonely Wife), followed by a reception with entertainment, and then a screening of Shatranj Ke Khilari (The Chess Players).

When: Oct. 15, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Asia Society Texas Center, 1370 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX 77004

Cost: $20 for single screening; $50 all-day pass including both screenings and reception

Click here for more information.

Tacolandia Festival

Dig in on unlimited taco samples from local restaurants at this outdoor festival. You can wash them down with beer, wine and cocktails from the cash bar. The event will also have a DJ, a local vendor market, a field game zone and a pepper eating contest among other things to do.

When: Oct. 15, 4 p.m to 7 p.m. (VIP one hour earlier)

Where: The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou, 105 Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007

Cost: $35 general admission in advance; $75 VIP in advance

Click here for more information.

Pumpkin Patch Fall Festival

Pick a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, pose for a fall photo op, or meet the animals at this family-friendly festival. There will also be games, crafts and food. Organizers say they have tens of thousands of pounds of pumpkins this year.

When: Oct. 15 & 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Nature Discovery Center, Russ Pitman Park, 7112 Newcastle St, Bellaire, TX 77401

Cost: Free admission; activities, concessions, pumpkins, etc. have a cost

Click here for more information.



Concerts this weekend in the Houston area

Fuerza Regida at Smart Financial Centre, 8 p.m., Oct. 14; click here

Drowning Pool at The Wilkcatter Saloon in Katy, 7 p.m., Oct. 14; click here

AP Dhillon at 713 Music Hall, 8 p.m., Oct. 14; click here

Lost Frequencies at Stereo Live, 10 p.m., Oct. 14; click here

The Black Keys at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion, 7 p.m. Oct. 15; click here

Travis Tritt & Chris Janson at 713 Music Hall 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15; click here

Christian Nodal at Toyota Center, 8 p.m., Oct. 16; click here

Jessie Reyez at House of Blues, 7 p.m. Oct. 16; click here

Plays, musicals & dance performances

Aureum from Halcyon Shows at the Hobby Center, multiple performance Oct. 13 through Oct. 16; click here

Edward Albee’s Seascape at Alley Theatre, multiple performances Oct. 14 through Nov. 13; click here

Out of the Ordinary Production presents To Feel Loved at MATCH, 4 p.m. Oct. 16; click here

Main Street Theater presents Last Stop on Market Street at MATCH; multiple performances now through Oct. 22; click here

Trouble in Mind at Main Street Theatre in Rice Village, Thursday - Sunday now through Oct. 16; click here

The Thin Place at 4th Wall Theatre Company, multiple performances Oct. 13 through Nov. 5; click here