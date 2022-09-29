article

Yee haw! The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo revealed their opening day entertainer on Thursday.

Country music singer-songwriter and Texas native, Parker McCollum, is the headliner for this year's event.

Last year's event had a lineup of artists from a variety of genres such as country, EDM, Latin pop, R&B/pop, Norteño, pop, rock, and Christian. Rapper Bun-B had a special Houston Takeover performance that had a crowd of over 73,000.

RELATED: Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo reveals dates for 2023

Houston Rodeo is the most anticipated event for Bayou City every year with the upcoming season opening up to the public from Feb. 28 to March 19, 2023.

While the season doesn't start for another five months, a limited amount of season tickets went on sale in August for all 20 Rodeo Houston performances. Some are still available to purchase online.

RELATED: Houston Rodeo season tickets: Price, when they go on sale, how to buy

Special ticket sales for McCollum's performance will begin on Oct. 6.