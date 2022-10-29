article

The Houston Astros are down 0-1 in the World Series after the Philadelphia Phillies won 6-5 in Game 1.

As both teams prepare for Game 2, the Astros look to take home a win before heading on the road to Philadelphia for Game 3 and 4.

Left-hander Framber Valdez will start Game 2 for the Astros and Zack Wheeler will start for the Phillies.

In the top of the first inning, Valdez saw a total of four batters, with one walk and a strikeout. No score after top of the 1st inning.

On the Astros first at-bat in the bottom of the first inning and the first swing, Jose Altuve hit a line drive double into left center field.

In the next at bat, Jeremy Pena doubled down the left field foul line, scoring Altuve. 1-0 Astros.

On the next at bat, Yordan Alvarez takes it to the left field wall and bounced off, scoring Pena and another double. 2-0 Astros.

During Yuli Guerriel's at bat, the Phillies third baseman couldn't make the throw to first base in time. That scores Alvarez. Astros lead 3-0.

After one inning of play, Astros lead 3-0 and is off to a hot start!

-------------------------

SERIES PREVIEW

The Astros are playing in their fourth World Series in six years, while the Phillies are playing in their first Fall Classic since 2009.

The Astros took the Commissioner's Trophy home in 2017, but the Phillies have the edge in championships, winning championships in 1980 and 2008.

The Astros went undefeated in this year's ALDS and ALCS in this year's playoffs sweeping both the Mariners and Yankees to advance to the World Series.

The Astros have never won a Game 1 in the 5 World Series they've been to.