Tips to save money on Halloween

Despite high inflation, or perhaps because of it, the National Retail Federation says families are expected to spend a record $10.6 billion on Halloween this year. That's about $100 per family.

"With certain things it is, but with activities like this we’ve always decided that this is worth our investment because of the experiences our kids are going to take with them," said mother Gena Howell.

"Yah, just keep it simple for the kids you know, deal with all that behind closed doors," added mother Brook Avery.

Farmers say drought took a toll on this year's pumpkin crop.

"It impacted us a little bit. We typically get three shipments of pumpkins. But this year, we were only able to get two," said Mitchell Wilkerson, General Manager of Old MacDonald's Farm in Humble.

But Old MacDonald's Farm still gives each child a pumpkin free with admission.

"Inflation hasn’t been an issue as far as the pumpkins go, but we have had to increase our prices due to keeping our labor throughout the year, because the price of labor has gone up," said Wilkerson.

One of the best ways to take the fright out of Halloween costs is to swap costumes with other parents, or make your own from your own closet or thrift stores.

"I know for instance there is a big uptick in Stranger Things costumes, as far as searches go online. With that, it’s like go to the thrift store, try to find something that looks like it's from the 80’s," said shopping expert Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.

You can save big on Halloween décor at dollar, discount, and thrift stores.

"Look at places like Target. Target has indoor and outdoor decorations starting for around $5," said Ramhold.

When it comes to candy, the trick is to look for coupons and buy the treats in bulk at wholesale clubs like Costco and Sam’s Club. And check out dollar stores for cheaper alternatives, like stickers or Halloween trinkets.

But while inflation is making prices for just about everything scary this year, parents say they won't be spooked out of a fun Halloween.

You can find free Halloween events in the newspaper and event guides.

Michaels stores host free Halloween events, and Target has a free, printable Halloween activity booklet.