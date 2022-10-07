Houston Scream Fest providing month-long Halloween fun

Houston Scream Fest is a month long haunted festival located in South Houston at 1300 Elton St. The Haunted Festival has been providing a one of a kind unique spooky experience for 23 years.

Houston Scream Fest is the only Haunt that includes plenty of perks as part of your ticket purchase including unlimited entrance to the haunted houses, free drinks including adult beverages, a carnival style midway, indoor air-conditioned restrooms (not porta-cans), live music, picnic tables, well lit security patrolled parking and so much more.

They also have a Zombie PaintBall Attraction and Zombie Hunt.

Houston Scream Fest is open weekends through November 12. Families are welcome.

