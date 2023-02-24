Go Texan Day offers new residents a chance to learn about rodeo

Go Texan Day is the unofficial start to Rodeo Houston, with a chance for many to break out their western garb.

Over the last few years, the Houston metro area has added hundreds of thousands of new residents. Sometimes, some of them need a little help learning what it means to Go Texan.

In Memorial Park, the Friday before the rodeo's start is marked by the arrival of ten trail rides that have spent the week parading toward the city.

Looking at the hundreds of participants, there's no doubt that riders know how to be geared-up for the experience.

Newer residents might need some guidance. The Rodeo Roundup at Houston City Hall is a sort of Go Texan hype-party, offering free lunch, and music to get folks in the mood.

Among the revelers, walked A.J. Collins, who moved to Houston a year ago, looking sharp in a bright blue suit, but far from the Go Texan look, that he'd like to learn.

"I moved out here from Los Angeles, and I've been around Houston to get a little feel around it, to see how it is, and I love it," he says. "I definitely feel like it's a big culture change."

Fortunately, there's help available. Boot Barn, on the Northwest Freeway, is one of several western-wear retailers who have been busy helping rodeo veterans freshen up.

"I just wear my Wranglers and my boots, and don't do anything too special," says Charley Haney.

There's also help for rodeo-rookies, like Chase Taylor, who's new to Houston and gearing-up for his first rodeo and considering a pair of square-toed ropers, "I think I'm gonna' get some jeans, here, today; maybe a shirt. Gotta' look the part."

Store manager Kevin Davis says rodeo "fashion" begins with some simple questions.

"How big do they want to go?" he says. "Do they want to start with boots, or do they want to go full-on outfit?"

While rodeo wear can be pricey, some thrift shopping can help limit the cost.

But there's still big money at stake, with the event. In 2019, the year before the pandemic, the rodeo was responsible for $391 million in economic activity. That's on top of the tens of millions of dollars in scholarships that are presented to student participants.