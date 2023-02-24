article

Houston Rodeo headliner is showing some good ol’ Southern hospitality by helping serve up some chicken finger meals to eager customers and giving out some freebies.

Country music star and Conroe native Parker McCollum is partnering with Raising Cane’s to serve meals in the Cane's drive-thru to Caniacs and country music fans on Monday, Feb. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 127 W. Davis Street.

In addition to serving food, McCollum will also be giving away 20 free RodeoHouston tickets to fans with the help of Raising Cane's.

"I am a fan of Parker’s music and we have become friends over the years. Very happy for him to be headlining the rodeo and working the Cane’s drive-thru in his hometown of Conroe, and giving away 20 tickets from Cane’s," said Todd Graves, Raising Cane’s Founder and CEO.

After his shift at Cane's, the music star will kick off the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's concert series as the opening night headliner on Tuesday.

McCollum has quickly risen in the ranks as one of the hottest names in the red dirt genre with hits like "Hell of a Year" and "Pretty Heart." The Conroe native is known for writing his own songs and his eclectic mix of country, rock & roll, and soul music.

In 2021, McCollum signed with Universal Music Group, with whom he released ‘Gold Chain Cowboy’, which hit 60 on the Billboard 200 and sixth on the Billboard Top Country Album charts.