A Galveston County judge has revoked the bond for the suspect accused of driving drunk and killing four people in a golf cart accident.

The deadly crash happened last August in Galveston.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Galveston golf cart crash: Suspected drunk driver charged after 2 adults, 2 children killed

A Rosenberg Police Officer testified in court Thursday that 45-year-old Miguel Espinosa was pulled over last week for driving with an invalid license. The officer said Espinoza was in a vehicle without a court-ordered interlock device, which functions as an in-car breathalyzer. The device prevents a driver from starting a car unless a breath alcohol test is administered.

The officer said Rosenberg PD had received multiple tips that Espinoza had been violating his court-ordered bond conditions.

Dozens of the victims' family members sat in on the bond hearing Thursday. Many of them began crying after Galveston County Judge Kerry Neves decided to revoke Espinoza’s bond.

"This isn't Harris County. We take things seriously here," Judge Neves said.

MORE: Bartender arrested in Galveston drunk driver golf cart crash that killed 4 people

James Amaro, who’s representing the victims’ family, applauded the judge’s decision and echoed his message.

"This is Galveston County. This isn’t Harris County where we have people out on bond and walking on the street amongst us and bottom line is, he’s just a risk to the community, period. He’s a risk and the court did the right thing and removed the risk," Amaro said.

Last August, 49-year-old Felipe Bentancur, 25-year-oldDestiny Uvalle, 14-year-old Brailyn Cantu and 4-year-old Kaisyn Bentancur were killed while riding in a golf cart in Galveston. Two others on board were also critically injured, but survived.

Authorities say Espinoza was driving drunk when he ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle and the family's golf cart. He was charged with four counts of intoxicated manslaughter and was also indicted on a fifth charge of intoxication assault for causing serious bodily injury to one of the survivors.

Espinosa later posted a $400,000 bond and was released.

His defense attorney argued in court Thursday that Espinoza only violated his bond to take his 15-year-old son to school while his wife was sick.

"Four lives were taken. That’s the bottom line and there are no exceptions. This is a prevalent problem as the court mentioned," Amaro said.

"I would say that would sum it up plain and simple, the relief that he won't be seen around the community anymore violating his bond and justice got done here today in Galveston County. Everybody is very relieved," Amaro continued.

Espinoza was taken back into custody in the courtroom. He will return to jail without bail until his trial.

Right now, no date has been set for the trial.