2 children, 2 adults killed after suspected drunk driver crashes into golf cart

Two children and two adults tragically lost their lives Saturday night in Galveston after investigators say a suspected drunk driver crashed into their golf cart.

Officers with the Galveston Police Department were called to the intersection of 33rd St. and Avenue R a little after 11:30 p.m. That's where officials found two wrecked-out vehicles as well as a golf car.

Preliminary details from witnesses and investigators are the driver of a black Hyundai SUV was heading eastbound on Avenue R and crashed into a golf cart going northbound as well as a black Dodge pick-up that was heading southbound.

Officials said there were a total of six people in the golf cart, three of them adults, and three others were children. The unidentified driver of the cart was pronounced dead at the scene by responding officers. All other passengers were rushed to the University of Texas Medical Branch, where two children and one of the passengers, an unidentified woman, sadly died from their injuries.

Another child and an adult passenger from the golf cart, however, remain in serious condition at the hospital.

Meanwhile, authorities identified the Hyundai driver as Miguel Espinoza, 45, of Galveston, who suffered minor injuries as well as a passenger inside his SUV. They were also taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston but later released. However, Espinoza was taken into custody and charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter.

The 45-year-old was booked in Galveston County on a $400,000 bond.

No additional information has been released, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.