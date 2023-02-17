Rosenberg man out on bond for 4 counts of intoxication manslaughter, arrested for violating bond conditions

article

One man is back behind bars after violating his bond conditions, according to Rosenberg Police.

Authorities said traffic units received information that Miguel Espinoza, who was currently out on bond for four counts of intoxication manslaughter out of Galveston County, was possibly violating his bond condition by operating vehicles without an interlock device installed.

Officials said they were able to locate Espinoza of Rosenberg operating a vehicle without the interlock device installed.

As a result, Espinoza was immediately placed into custody for driving while license invalid and his violation of bond conditions were forwarded to Galveston County.