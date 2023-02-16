Galena Park Shooting: 17-year-old male student shot, killed near Galena Park Community Center
GALENA PARK, Texas - Police are investigating after a 17-year-old male student was shot and killed near the Galena Park Community Center on Thursday night.
Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Keene.
Officials said the teen was a student at Galena Park High School, which is located just across the street from the shooting.
No other details have been released yet by authorities.
