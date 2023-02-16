Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Galena Park Shooting: 17-year-old male student shot, killed near Galena Park Community Center

By
Published 
Galena Park
FOX 26 Houston
Galena Park shooting article

Galena Park shooting

GALENA PARK, Texas - Police are investigating after a 17-year-old male student was shot and killed near the Galena Park Community Center on Thursday night. 

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Keene. 

Officials said the teen was a student at Galena Park High School, which is located just across the street from the shooting. 

SUGGESTED: Willowbrook armored car robbery: 19-year-old suspect arrested following Tuesday shooting

No other details have been released yet by authorities. 

We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.