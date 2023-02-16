Galena Park Shooting: 17-year-old male student shot, killed near Galena Park Community Center

article

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old male student was shot and killed near the Galena Park Community Center on Thursday night.

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Keene.

Officials said the teen was a student at Galena Park High School, which is located just across the street from the shooting.

SUGGESTED: Willowbrook armored car robbery: 19-year-old suspect arrested following Tuesday shooting

No other details have been released yet by authorities.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.