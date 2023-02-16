Willowbrook armored car robbery: 19-year-old suspect arrested following Tuesday shooting
HOUSTON - A 19-year-old suspect has been charged in connection with an armored car robbery at the Willowbrook Mall on Tuesday.
According to FBI Houston, the FBI Violent Crime Task Force arrested 19-year-old Ricardo Rodriguez in connection with the robbery.
Officials said one armored car guard was shot and was wearing a vest at the time of the shooting.
The guard was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.