The alleged shooter who killed five in San Jacinto County, just north of Houston, had his arraignment on Thursday for capital murder charges.

Francisco Oropeza, 38, was under tight security for his arraignment as he pled not guilty in front of the Judge in the 411th District Court. Members of the victim's family were also in court for the hearing.

San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillion says since the arraignment is over, they will begin working on gathering evidence and conducting an investigation.

Oropeza's attorney asked for the GPS locations of the patrol units on the night of the call and all 911 recordings and radio traffic recordings.

After the hearing, Oropeza was rushed through the basement to an awaiting SUV. According to Dillon, security was put in place as a precaution.

Oropeza is accused of shooting multiple victims on April 28, 2023, in the Trails End Subdivision of San Jacinto County.

Around 11:30 p.m. Oropeza was said to be shooting an AR-15 outside his home in the 100 block of Walters Road in Cleveland, Texas. Wilson Garcia, who was in the home next door, asked Oropeza to stop because there was a child inside who was scared.

That’s when Oropeza allegedly loaded his gun and forced himself inside their home shooting at those inside and killing five.

The victims were identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8.

After the shooting, authorities began a four-day manhunt to find Oropeza who fled after the shooting.

Eventually, he was found by border patrol agents in Conroe in a home hiding underneath some laundry. According to documents, the home belonged to an aunt of Oropeza, and his domestic partner, Divimara Nava, 53, who had it previously listed as her home. Nava was also arrested and is accused of helping him hide.

He was charged with five counts of first-degree murder with a $1.5 million bond for each charge, making the total bond $7.5 million.

The next hearing is scheduled for December 7. 2023.