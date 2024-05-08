Houston weather: Goodrich ISD cancels classes for Thursday, May 9

The Goodrich Independent School District has announced classes will be closed on Thursday, May 9, according to a release.

School officials said they came to the decision as some students and families are able to re-enter their homes for the first time, yet others are still under mandatory evacuation orders.

Officials added that the student/staff holiday for Monday, May 13, 2024, will be canceled in order to regain lost instructional time.