A manhunt is underway after a gunman opened fire in San Jacinto County, killing five people including an 8-year-old.

It happened at a home just west of Cleveland around midnight in the 100 block of Walter Dr. That's where dozens of officers were called to the area, where the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office says four people were shot inside a home "execution style." However, there were a total of 10 people inside the home at the time.

Preliminary details from Sheriff Greg Capers are the incident may have started after the victims told their neighbor, who had been drinking, to "stop shooting" in the yard because they had a baby who was trying to sleep.

Officers found the 8-year-old inside the house and rushed the child to a hospital via Life Flight, but died from their injuries. Three other children were also found "covered in blood," Sheriff Capers said, and taken to the hospital.

The Sheriff says they know exactly who the shooter is based on seeing him with Ring Doorbell footage with the weapon and SWAT cleared his home, but as of this writing, several agencies are looking for him.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.