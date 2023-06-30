A Texas grand jury issued a capital murder charge against the suspected gunman who killed 5 neighbors near Houston back in April.

38-year-old Francisco Oropeza is accused of killing five people including an 8-year-old boy in the late hours of April 28.

Oropeza was charged with five counts of first-degree murder with a $1.5 million bond for each charge, making the total bond $7.5 million.

At 11:30 p.m. on April 28, Francisco Oropeza was shooting an AR-15 outside his home in the 100 block of Walters Road in Cleveland, Texas. Wilson Garcia, who was in the home next door, asked Oropeza to stop because there was a child inside who was scared.

That’s when Oropeza loaded his gun and forced himself inside their home shooting at those inside and killing five.

The victims were identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8.

After the shooting, authorities began a four-day manhunt to find Oropeza who fled after the shooting.

Eventually, he was found by border patrol agents in Conroe in a home hiding underneath some laundry. According to documents, the home belonged to an aunt of Oropeza, and his domestic partner, Divimara Nava, 53, who had it previously listed as her home. Nava was also arrested and is accused of helping him hide.

Domingo Castilla, a friend of Oropeza, was at the scene and arrested for marijuana on May 2. Authorities said Castilla is under investigation for helping Oropeza escape law enforcement.

A court hearing was held on May 18 to discuss the timeline of legal proceedings and access for discovery.

"It looks like the case will go before a grand jury here, either the end of June or July. And then once, once they indict Mr. Oropeza, then we'll come back for arraignment. And of course, at that time, he’ll enter pleas of not guilty just routinely," Oropeza's attorney Anthony Osso said at the time.

His arrest brought relief to neighbors of Oropeza who say this isn't the first time Oropeza displayed aggressive behavior.

A woman who lived across the street from Oropeza and the victims said. "I feel like I can put my guard down a little bit more and feel a little bit more comfortable with going out to take my kids to school, picking them up. I feel a little safer. I felt like every day if I stepped outside my house, it was a risk that I was taking."

The woman also says Oropeza has shot her dog twice while he was drunk.

Oropeza is scheduled to appear in court in August.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.