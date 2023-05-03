article

The man accused of killing five of his neighbors in Texas is charged with one count of first-degree felony murder, San Jacinto County Criminal District Attorney Todd Dillon says.

Dillon says that charge against 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa could be upgraded pending further investigation, and it is likely more charges will be filed.

MORE: Francisco Oropesa found hiding in closet, was underneath some laundry

"The initial count was a $5 million bond, and we felt that was sufficient to detain him until further investigation takes place," Dillon says.

Oropesa is currently being held in the San Jacinto County Jail. He was taken into custody at a home in Cut and Shoot, a city in Montgomery County, on Tuesday evening after a four-day manhunt.

PREVIOUS: 5 killed, including child in San Jacinto County

San Jacinto County authorities say Oropesa was drunk near Cleveland, Texas, on Friday night when his neighbors asked him to stop shooting in his yard because they had a baby who was trying to sleep. The sheriff's office said the neighbors, including a child, were found shot to death "execution style."

PREVIOUS: Reward for gunman increased totaling $100K for capture

A multi-agency search was launched, Oropesa's picture was plastered on banners and digital billboards, and a reward was offered for information leading to his capture.

MORE: Wife, man arrested following capture of man accused of killing 5 neighbors

Dillon says Oropesa’s wife, Divimara Lamar Nava, is in custody in the Montgomery County Jail. Jail records show she is facing a charge of hindering the apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.

Dillon says another man was booked on a possession of marijuana charge Tuesday night but is believed to have helped Oropesa flee the neighborhood where the shooting took place.