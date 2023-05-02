As the hunt for a gunman accused of killing five people during a mass shooting in San Jacinto County enters its fourth day, authorities are increasing the reward for his capture.

PREVIOUS: Sheriff says mass shooting gunman could be anywhere, $80K reward offered

A press release from the U.S. Marshals in the Southern District of Texas said it will be adding $20,000 to the reward for any information leading to Francisco Oropesa's capture. Making the total now $100,000 to find the 38-year-old fugitive from Mexico.

Several different agencies are assisting in the manhunt where five people, including a young boy, were killed. This, after investigators said he was asked by neighbors to stop shooting his AR-15 in his yard late Friday night because they had a baby who was trying to sleep.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

Oropesa is described as 5'6" tall weighing about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He also has several tattoos on his back and arms. He is considered armed and dangerous, so investigators are not encouraging anyone to get near him, but instead call the U.S. Marshals at 1877-WANTED2. Tips may also be submitted via their app.