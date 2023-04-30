**EDITOR'S NOTE: The edits to the shooting suspect's name have been altered to reflect the FBI's note dated April 30**

Cleveland ISD is mourning the loss of one of its students after they were tragically killed during a mass shooting in San Jacinto County.

The district offered condolences to the family and loved ones of Daniel Enrique Laso, 8, as well as other loved ones impacted by the tragic shooting.

Authorities are also still looking for the gunman, Francisco Oropesa, 38, who fled Friday night's shooting just north of Houston.

(Photo courtesy of FBI Houston)

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Saturday evening authorities widened the search to as far as 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the scene of the shooting but said: "he could be anywhere by now."

There were a total of 10 people in the home, however, FBI spokesperson Christina Garza said investigators do not believe everyone at the home were members of a single family. The victims were identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8.

In a statement posted via social media, Cleveland ISD said in part:

"Cleveland Independent School District is heartbroken learning the news concerning the death of one of our students. At this time, we cannot elaborate with information due to the ongoing investigation of the horrendous tragedy.

"Cleveland ISD will take all measures, precautionary needs and any necessary actions to help all of our students and staff during this time, as well as keeping them safe!"