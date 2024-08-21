The Brief Five abandoned or dead babies have been reported in the Houston-area in the last two months. In two of the cases, the babies were found dead, while three of the babies were found abandoned in locations that were not Safe Havens. Texas has a Safe Haven law, called the Baby Moses law, which allows parents to legally leave their newborn at a designated safe place such as a hospital, fire station, free-standing emergency center, or emergency medical services (EMS) station.



In the past week, two dead newborns have been found in Harris County: one at the bottom of a trash pile, and the other outside a concrete industrial plant.

However, these cases have been seen numerous times in the past two months with five cases of abandoned or dead infants being found across the area.

June 15, 2024: Newborn found on Bear Creek Trail

The first in the series of recent cases happened on June 15, when HCSO District 4 deputies received a call from from a person who found a newborn girl with the umbilical cord still attached, wrapped in a blanket on a creek trail near 5402 Casa Martin Drive in West Harris County.

Deputies report the infant was awake and breathing and appeared to have been born just hours before. The newborn was immediately taken into custody by the authorities.

July 21, 2024: Newborn found on Dashwood after crying

On Sunday, July 21 at around 1:15 p.m., residents in the area of 6023 Dashwood Street called the Houston Police Department after hearing the cries of a newborn coming from the vicinity of a dumpster. Upon investigation, they found a newborn male in the trash bin, inside a bag. The baby was then taken to Texas Children's Hospital for urgent medical care.

The child’s condition was last reported to be stable and they were turned over to Child Protective Services.

July 22, 2024: Two-month-old abandoned behind Pasadena strip center

Just a day later, on July 22, 2024, in Pasadena, Texas, another case was reported. A two-month-old, referred to in legal documents as "A.G.," was abandoned in an enclosed dumpster area behind restaurants on Crenshaw Road near Beltway 8.

According to Pasadenba Police Department, the father called authorities around 4:15 a.m. saying he was having a mental health crisis and was looking for a safe place to leave the child.

The father also told the mother where to find the baby, and officers discovered the infant near the dumpster in a fenced area "healthy and in good condition." Child Protective Services were contacted.

August 14, 2024: Dead newborn discovered in waste collection truck

On Aug. 14, a heartbreaking discovery was made by workers in a waste collection truck servicing the 13200 block of Fountaincrest Court. They were doing their normal rounds when they noticed a male infant at the bottom of a trash pile while they were repacking the trash.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports the infant's birth mother was located and told investigators she was suffering severe abdominal pain and gave birth. The woman told authorities when she woke up, the infant was unresponsive and dead. She admitted to being scared and throwing the newborn into the trash.

August 20, 2024: Newborn found dead at industrial plant

The most recent case occurred on Aug. 20, when HCSO deputies responded to a call in the 15000 block of Henry Road. A dead newborn infant was discovered in front of a concrete industrial plant.

The circumstances of this tragic abandonment are currently under investigation, and the authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

SafeHaven Law

Texas parents are reminded they do have options if they have a newborn they are unable to take care. Texas has a Safe Haven law, called the Baby Moses law, which allows them to legally leave their newborn at a designated safe place such as a hospital, fire station, free-standing emergency center, or emergency medical services (EMS) station.

To surrender a baby, parents can leave the child with an employee at one of these locations and tell them they want to leave the baby at a Safe Haven.

If you're thinking about bringing your baby to a designated Safe Haven, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services wants parents to remember:

Your baby must be 60 days old or younger and unharmed and safe.

You may take your baby to any hospital, fire station, or emergency medical services (EMS) station in Texas.

You need to give your baby to an employee who works at one of these safe places and tell this person that you want to leave your baby at a Safe Haven.

You may be asked by an employee for family or medical history to make sure that your baby receives the care they need.

Anyone with information regarding these cases is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office immediately.