A newborn baby boy was found abandoned near a dumpster in southwest Houston on Sunday. The Houston Police Department (HPD) received a call at approximately 1:15 p.m. after residents at 6023 Dashwood Street reported hearing crying coming from the dumpster area.

The infant was transported to Texas Children's Hospital and is believed to be in good condition. Child Protective Services (CPS) has been notified, and an investigation by HPD is currently underway.

Details of the investigation are still emerging, and HPD is working to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.