Dead newborn found at concrete industrial plant, according to Harris County sheriff
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An investigation is underway after a dead newborn was found in north Houston, a week after another newborn was found in a trash pile.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports the infant's body was in front of a concrete industrial plant in the 15000 block of Henry Road.
No other details have been released at this time.
This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article with more information as it is released.