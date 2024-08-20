An investigation is underway after a dead newborn was found in north Houston, a week after another newborn was found in a trash pile.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports the infant's body was in front of a concrete industrial plant in the 15000 block of Henry Road.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this article with more information as it is released.