Dead baby reportedly found in trash in northwest Harris County

Harris County sheriff's deputies are investigating after it was reported that a dead baby was found in the trash.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says waste collection workers made the discovery around 9:22 a.m. in the 13200 block of Fountaincrest Court, near N. Eldridge Parkway, in the Chimney Hills neighborhood.

Waste workers were doing their normal rounds when they noticed the infant at the bottom of a trash pile while they were repacking the trash. The workers found "what appears to be a deceased newborn male infant" in the residential area of northwest Harris County, according to Gonzalez.

According to Harris County Sheriff's Office officials, the baby is believed to have been carried to full term and appeared to be between one to 30 days old.

HCSO authorities will be combing through the trash to determine where it originated from so they can narrow down when the infant may have ended up in the truck.

The Harris County Medical Examiner is en route to the scene to gather more information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Harris County Homicide Division or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.

