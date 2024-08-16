New details have been released in the case of the newborn found dead at the bottom of a trash pile in Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports the infant's birth mother was located and told investigators she was suffering severe abdominal pacing and gave birth.

ORIGINAL STORY: Dead baby reportedly found in trash in northwest Harris County

The woman told authorities when she woke up, the infant was unresponsive and dead. Gonzalez says the woman admitted to being scared and throwing the newborn into the trash.

According to Harris County investigators, the baby's umbilical cord was detached and their were injuries consistent with the infant being crushed by the blade of the hopper.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences classified the newborn's death as "undetermined." It is undetermined if the infant was born alive or stillborn.

Gonzalez says the Harris County District Attorney's Office was notified and no formal charges were accepted at this time.