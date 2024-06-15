A newborn girl with her umbilical cord still attached was found wrapped in a blanket on Bear Creek Trail early Sunday morning, authorities said.

At approximately 9:05 a.m., deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office District 4 responded to a call at 5402 Casa Martin Dr. A passerby had discovered the infant on the trail and alerted the sheriff's office.

Upon arrival, deputies confirmed the child was awake and breathing. A deputy communicated over the radio that it appeared the baby had been born only a few hours earlier.

The infant was promptly transported to Methodist Hospital in Katy by Cy-Fair EMS. A deputy at the hospital relayed through radio communication that the baby was in good condition.

Authorities noted a vehicle captured in a video at the scene may belong to the individuals who found the child.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson mentioned that the baby is a premature girl but is in good condition. Investigators are now seeking information regarding the circumstances of her abandonment and the identification of her parents.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office commends the quick action of the good Samaritans who found the baby and promptly reported the incident, likely saving the child's life. They urge anyone with information to come forward to assist with the ongoing investigation.