Harris County crime: Man facing murder charges following Sunday shooting

The Brief A suspect has been charged in connection with the death of 52-year-old Terrance Pinnekins. 42-year-old Donald Jordan was charged with murder, tampering/fabricating physical evidence, and unlawful possession of a firearm. A second suspect is at large, but the identity of the second suspect has not been released.



One man has been charged in connection with an early morning shooting in Harris County on Sunday.

Suspect charged with murder following shooting in Harris County

What we know:

According to court documents, Donald Jordan, 42, has been charged with murder, tampering/fabricating with physical evidence, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The shooting occurred in the 16900 block of East Freeway in Harris County, just before 3:30 a.m.

Officials said when they received a call stating they found a man, later identified as 52-year-old Terrance Pinnekins, lying along the westbound service road and appeared dead.

When deputies arrived, they found Pinnekins unresponsive, suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound.

Pinnekins was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Following interviews with witnesses, the collecting of forensic and digital evidence, authorities identified two suspects involved.

Jordan was later arrested.

Bond for Jordan was set at $135,000.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release what led up to the shooting on Sunday.

A second suspect is at large, but the identity of the second suspect has not been released.