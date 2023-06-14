Family of Pasadena dog stung by bees more than 200 times says she's doing much better

An update so many of you have been asking for, last month we brought you the story of a Labrador that suffered more than 200 bee stings after CenterPoint energy disrupted a bee's nest next door.

On May 15, a swarm of bees attacked Sophie, a 5-year-old chocolate lab, in her backyard stinging her at least 200 times.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pasadena bee attack leaves family dog clinging to life, they blame CenterPoint Energy

Sophie's owner Michael Davis rushed her to the vet and received a grim report on Sophie's health, her immune system was fighting itself, and one of her organs was failing.

"Her test results weren't looking so well, and if the results didn't improve it was suggested to put her down," Davis said.

SUGGESTED: CRAZY SCENE: Sex doll mistaken for female body found in Harris Co.

However, Sophie was a lot stronger than she got credit for: 1-month later, and after extensive treatments at Vergi Animal Hospital in Katy, Sophie is finally back home and back to her usual self.

Still, Michael and his family hope CenterPoint, and anyone else for that matter will alert neighbors before disrupting a bee's nest.

"If it was just a simple knock on the door, this could've all been prevented," said Davis.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

And for all the people in the comment section who criticized Michael's wife for recording part of the video, his family wants to set the record straight.

"Sophie was in the backyard, and she was barking, she never barks, and I work a lot, so my wife always sends me Snapchats of the dogs, the kids. So she already had her phone out recording when she saw this happen, so the video was only seven seconds long. It wasn't a case of she saw Sophie and ran back to get her phone, that wasn't the case. So before you start making assumptions, know the real story," Davis explained.

FOX 26 can confirm that CenterPoint covered all of Sophie's medical bills they also reimbursed the family for the money they spent out of pocket.