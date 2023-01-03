Doctors say using an AED machine in first 3 minutes of someone collapsing, could increase survival by 70%

Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after collapsing and suffering cardiac arrest during Monday night's NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Doctors say it could've been caused by a tackle he made moments before passing out.

Officials say Hamlin was given CPR and an automated external defibrillator was used to revive the 24-year-old's heartbeat.

Texas law requires AED machines to be placed in certain places like schools, dental offices, and nursing homes. UIL rules say high school sporting events should have a trained medic on-site during games and a vehicle designated to transport patients to the hospital in an emergency.

Dr. Foye Ikyaator is a physician at Life Savers ER. She said while it may be shocking to witness someone suffer cardiac arrest, using an AED machine within the first two to three minutes can increase a person's survival by up to 70%.

"80% of cardiac arrests are going to happen in the home," said Dr. Foye. "20% is what you’ll see what we saw last night, which are in public places, public arenas."

Dr. Foye said even an untrained person could intervene as the machines are simple to turn on and come with automated audio instructions that can guide a person step-by-step.

"Being able to shock a patient or defibrillate the heart to jumpstart it, you’re not fixing the underlying cause," she explained. "It’s not a life sustaining remedy, but it’s going to get them their heart back beating and get them to the hospital so that a physician or an interventionist can go in and get to the underlying cause of things."

The American Heart Association encourages people to get trained. Anyone 16 and older is eligible. Courses are free and can be completed in about an hour.