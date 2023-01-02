Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin collapses on field after tackle

article

Buffalo Bill’s safety Damar Hamlin received medical attention on the field after collapsing following a tackle during Monday night’s game.

During the first quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals-Bills game, Hamlin was seen tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and managed to get back up, but is seen shortly after falling once again.

Medical personnel came out onto the field to attend to Hamlin and a stretcher and backboard were brought out to transport him out of Paycor Stadium. Moments later, an ambulance was seen on the field and the broadcast showed Bills coach Sean McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs emotional on the field as they await to get word on Hamlin.

Hamlin was surrounded by stunned players from both teams, and when he was taken off the field 16 minutes later, the Bills gathered in prayer.

While medical personnel were gathered around Hamlin, his uniform was cut off and he appeared to be getting CPR. ESPN reported on its telecast that Hamlin was also given oxygen. He was strapped to a backboard and moved into the ambulance.

FOX 19 Now in Cincinnati reported that Hamlin "has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own."

"No one’s been through this," longtime NFL quarterback Troy Aikman said on the ESPN telecast. "I’ve never seen anything like it, either."

The game was suspended 21 minutes after the injury, and players walked off the field slowly.

The injury he sustained wasn’t immediately clear.

The Bills selected Hamlin with the No. 212 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 draft. He played in 14 games last season – mostly on the special teams – in his rookie season.

Hamlin was playing his 16th game of the season. He had seen more time on the field as he recorded 91 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.