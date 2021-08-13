Deshaun Watson latest: Grand jury investigation being used for possible criminal charges, sources say

article

A Harris County grand jury investigation is being used to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against Deshaun Watson, sources tell FOX 26.

The investigation stems from the 22 civil lawsuits filed against the Houston Texans quarterback alleging sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

Sources tell FOX 26 that Johna Stallings, Human Trafficking Section Chief for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, is sending out the subpoenas for the investigation.

In a statement to FOX 26 Sports, the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said, "in the interest of fairness to all parties in any potential matter we don’t comment until and if there’s a criminal charge."

Houston police and the NFL are still investigating the allegations.

Brian McCarthy, spokesman for the NFL, said in a statement to FOX 26 Sports on Friday: "We continue to monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy."

The future of the quarterback remains uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before the lawsuits were filed against him in March. He still wishes to be traded, and by reporting to training camp he's avoiding being fined $50,000 a day if he doesn't.

Watson, who has been avoiding the media, finally addressed them on Thursday only to ask, "Why are y'all always filming me every day? It's the same sh--."

Watson led the NFL in yards passing last season and signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the Texans last offseason. But he became unhappy with the direction of the team and requested a trade in January after the Texans, who won the AFC South in 2018 and ’19, sank to 4-12 last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.