10 HPD complaints filed against Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

A total of 10 complaints have been filed with the Houston Police Department against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Mary Flood, Legal Media Consultant representing Rusty Hardin's office, confirmed the information to FOX 26 on Monday afternoon.

We're told eight of the complaints were from women who have already sued Watson, while two others were from people who did not sue him.

As we've reported, numerous women have come forward alleging assault or harassment claims against the Texans QB.

According to court records, a total of 22 lawsuits have been filed against Watson.

The NFL is conducting an investigation into the claims and has already spoken with some of the women who have filed a lawsuit against him.

We've also reported that the Texans have been willing to trade quarterback DeShaun Watson since before the NFL Draft. However, they have yet to receive any offers because of Watson’s legal situation.

Watson is expected to report to training camp with the Texans this week.