Deputy shoots at knife-wielding suspect after allegedly stabbing 2 people in SW Houston

article

Authorities are piecing together an officer-involved shooting Saturday in southwest Houston, where a man wielding a knife threatened residents and law enforcement after reportedly stabbing two people.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but we're told it happened in the 10300 block of Mullins, where officers say they found two people in a home with serious stab wounds.

RELATED: Houston police officer shoots at suspect while getting dragged by their vehicle, officials say

Police were then on the hunt for their attacker and spotted a man wielding a knife walking on the sidewalk allegedly threatening random strangers and officers.

According to Asst. Chief Ernesto Garcia with the Houston Police Department, constable deputies with the Harris Co. Pct. 5 told the unidentified man to put the knife down, but he "charged" at one of the officers, prompting them to open fire.

The man is expected to be OK, however and was rushed to the hospital and at last check, is in stable condition. Meanwhile, the two victims are also expected to survive their injuries and were taken to the hospital as well.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

It's unclear how the three know one another and if they are related or if he lives with them, but an investigation remains underway.

FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP