Houston police officer shoots at suspect while getting dragged by their vehicle, officials say

An investigation is underway for an officer-involved shooting in the Heights area Saturday evening.

Details are limited as it's an active incident, but preliminary information says it happened in the 7400 block of N Main, where an officer was dragged by a suspect's vehicle. That's when the officer reportedly shot at the suspect.

Both the suspect and the officer were taken to the hospital but in unknown condition.

No other details were available, as of this writing.

