Deer Park hearing-impaired student influences change to city's tornado sirens

Around 2:49 p.m., on January 24, 2023, an EF-3 tornado hit Deer Park and the surrounding areas.

Countless homes were damaged, dozens of people displaced, but thankfully - no one was seriously hurt.

The warning sirens to alert the community worked as designed, but all of them needed to be replaced after the storm.

"That was a needed improvement and also it was a result of the tornado that hit us in January," says James Stokes, the City Manager. "We also added strobe lights to where there is a visual effect, in addition to an audible effect when the sirens are being set off."

The previous system only had sirens, but the upgrade to include strobe lights came from a young man who was brave enough to advocate for himself and the hearing-impaired community.

With his interpreter by his side, we're introduced that individual, the James' son.

"Hello, my name is William Stokes. I am a senior at Deer Park High School. When the tornado hit the Deer Park area, I was fortunate and safe at home."

James says his son didn't know what was going on at first, because he couldn't hear the sirens.

Fast-forward a couple months. On student Government Day, when High School Juniors and Seniors shadow elected officials, William learned about the Emergency Services Department and identified a way to improve its system.

"He suggested that there be visual affects with it as well," says dad.

So, William went before the City Council.

He says, "I practiced my presentation with my mom, and we went through the process. I felt good, and I felt confident when I presented. The City Council approved and they really supported me."

Dad could only admire his son. "His mother and I are extremely proud of him. This was not an idea that was planted by me to him. He truly came up with that on his own."

There's a quote that says, "We cannot always build the future for our youth, but we can build our youth for the future."

William helped to build a better future for so many in the hearing-impaired community for decades to come, and he knows this will have lasting change.

"I really appreciate that they got the lights set up and ready I feel very proud."