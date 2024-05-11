Houston police are investigating a shooting at Zunex Sports Bar in Houston around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, two men were shot in the chest in the parking lot of Zunex Sports Bar located at 7102 Lyons Avenue.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the two men were drinking at the bar and one of the men stole the waitress's phone, which was later revealed on camera.

The waitress confronted the man who she saw on camera stealing her phone, but he denied the allegations.

After the man denied stealing the phone, the waitress called her boyfriend who was close by and he came and confronted the man who stole the phone, and a fight ensued.

During the fight, the boyfriend grabbed his gun out of his car and began hitting the man in the head with the gun.

Attempting to help his friend, the second man joined the fight and at that time, the boyfriend fired off two shots, striking both men once in the chest.

The waitresses ended up taking the gun away from the boyfriend before the police arrived. The boyfriend remained at the scene of the shooting.

Both men shot were described as Hispanic males in their late 20s to early 30s and they were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

After reviewing the surveillance evidence with the District Attorney, it will be determined what charges will be filed in this case.