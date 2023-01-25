Expand / Collapse search

Houston tornado: NWS confirms Deer Park/Pasadena tornado preliminarily rated as EF3

Deer Park
FOX 26 Houston

DEER PARK, Texas - The National Weather Service is reporting that the tornado that left behind devastation in Deer Park and Pasadena will be rated as an EF3 tornado. 

According to the NWS, the tornado had an estimated maximum path length of 18 miles, with a width of over half a mile, and a maximum wind speed of 140 miles per hour. 

An EF3 tornado can have winds ranging from 136 to 165 miles per hour and is considered to have caused "severe" damage. 

Officials with the National Weather Service said they are continuing their work and will have a summary released later on Wednesday. 

THE DAMAGE LEFT BEHIND

Mother Nature certainly left her fury behind after the EF3 tornado leveled homes and businesses across the Deer Park and Pasadena area. 

The Pasadena Animal Shelter sustained major damage as a result of the tornado, displacing numerous animals who were inside the shelter during the tornado. 

Residents in the area are cleaning up the debris left behind with some residents being displaced from their homes. 

THE CLEANUP BEGINS

As the communities of Deer Park and Pasadena begin the process of cleaning up and restoring power to homes and businesses, there are some other things you should consider. 

One of those is if you are planning to start self-cleaning, be sure to take pictures of anything that you clean up and be sure to keep all of your receipts for anything that's done to file with your insurance company. 

If your home is unlivable due to the fury that was left behind by Mother Nature, be sure to reach out to your insurance company about any other possible accommodations while work is done to fix your home. 

