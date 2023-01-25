Texans impacted by severe storms urged to self-report property damages

Gov. Greg Abbott urged Texans impacted by recent severe storms and winter weather to self-report property damage by using the Texas Division of Emergency Management’s (TDEM) iSTAT damage survey.

TDEM has continued engaging those state resources in support of local officials across the state, responding to winter weather conditions in North and West Texas and severe storm impacts across Southeast Texas.

TDEM deployed additional staff to begin preliminary damage assessments in Deer Park, Pasadena, and Orange County.

With damage assessments ongoing, impacted Texans are encouraged to report damages sustained to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey.

The iSTAT survey can be filled out in English and Spanish online at damage.tdem.texas.gov, by clicking "Winter/Severe Weather January 23-25."

The information provided in the survey aids emergency management officials in gaining an understanding of damages that have happened and helps officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of disaster assistance, as well as identify any immediate resource needs.