Grimes County: Inmate escapee recaptured by authorities after walking away from work detail

UPDATE: The Grimes County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Albino Guerrero, who escaped from authorities while walking away from a work detail, is now back in custody.

Officials said Guerrero was captured on foot near the 5400 block of State Highway 90 in Navasota.

Albino Guerrero captured

No additional details were released by authorities.

--------------------

Grimes County authorities are actively searching for an escaped inmate who walked away from the sheriff's office on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities are searching for Albino Guerrero, 51.

Guerrero is described as a Hispanic male, 5'4" tall, 200 pounds, and was last seen in a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Albino Guerrero

Authorities stated that Guerrero was behind bars charged with aggravated assault.

Officials said Guerrero was a kitchen trustee worker unloading a food truck and walked away around 1:30 p.m. He was not observed missing until 3:47 p.m.

Authorities believe Guerrero may have possible left in a gray Honda CRV and was seen near Anderson around 1:40 p.m.

Photo of vehicle

Please contact the Grimes County Sheriff's Office or 911 if you have seen Guerrero.