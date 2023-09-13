The Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Office asks for assistance identifying two men suspected of robbing a cash store in northwest Harris County together.

According to reports, an unknown man with a striped shirt entered the Cash Store at 12220 Jones Road around 2:02 p.m. on August 31.

Initially, deputies say he spent about a minute inside the store inquiring about a loan before leaving. As he left, another larger man, also unidentified, wearing a black White Sox hat, a COVID-style face mask, and a grey jumpsuit entered the store.

The second man ordered store employees to move away from their workstations and jumped over the counter. He took money from the cash registers and forced the employees to the back of the store.

Once in the back, he ordered the female employees to lie on the ground while a male employee opened the safe. The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe and ran from the scene.

Earlier on the same day, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the same thin-built- man walked to another Cash Store at 12621 FM 1960 Road West. Once again, he inquired about a loan and began to fill out paperwork. However, he left the store abruptly when a male employee questioned him about the loan.

Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO Violent Crime unit at 713-274-9100, or Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.