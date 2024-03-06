A Cy-Fair ISD Elementary School student's family has sought legal counsel and demands that a teacher be immediately arrested and the three witnesses held accountable.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The family alleges a video captures a Cy-Fair ISD elementary school teacher pushing a 10-year-old special needs student out of his chair and three other teachers witnessed the assault but failed to report it.

The incident allegedly stems from the student tapping his pencil on the desk.

The family plans to address further details and provide additional footage at a press conference on Wednesday.



