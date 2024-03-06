A suspect has been named and charged in the tragic shooting death of a 12-year-old in Harris County.

Terry Bryan Rivera was charged with Capital Murder for killing Carlos Fernandez who he allegedly shot while he was sleeping on Monday morning.

BACKGROUND: Harris County shooting: Boy killed while sleeping in apartment on Alderson

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Rivera was in a previous relationship with the 12-year-old's mother and had two children with her.

Authorities say they recovered the grey pickup truck believed to be used by the suspect when the shooting occurred.

The family called for justice. "You destroyed us. There’s nothing you can do to bring that little boy back. There’s nothing that we can say that’s gonna help us heal," the family said.

Sheriff Gonzalez reports Rivera is still on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Rivera's whereabouts is asked to call the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).