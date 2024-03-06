A week since a tragic shooting claimed the life of 12-year-old Carlos Fernandez, FOX26 heard from grieving family members.

Their previously scheduled press conference, arranged by a civil rights leader, had been canceled.

Carlos Fernandez was killed in an apartment in Cloverleaf, where a growing memorial is now a reminder of a young life cut short.

"It's been very hard," Josephine Gonzales, a great aunt, said.

The family also shared cherished memories of Fernandez. They described him as a very happy, joyful little boy.

Grace Gonzales, another great aunt, said there was no reason for anyone to take his life away.

Fernandez' uncle, Daniel Gonzales, struggled with tears describing his nephew.

"He was just such an angel and no little kid deserves this," Fernandes said.

Carlos Fernandez(Courtesy of the Gonzales family)

The family called for justice. However, they know that nothing will fill the void left by Fernandez' untimely death.

"You destroyed us. There’s nothing you can do to bring that little boy back. There’s nothing that we can say that’s gonna help us heal," Gonzales said.

The family didn't mince words when it came to delivering a message to the suspected killer. Although police have not identified a suspect.

"Our message to him is to turn himself in. Stop being a coward. Stop running. You know what you did. Wherever you are, you’re not gonna hide forever," said Gonzales.

The grieving family is now preparing for the funeral of Fernandez this weekend.

"We’re all going to miss my nephew, and we just pray that everything works out for the best for all of us," Gonzales said.

FOX26 learned from the family that the mother of Fernandez is yet to be emotionally ready to speak publicly, although she intends to do so once she feels capable.