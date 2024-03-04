A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed while sleeping in an east Harris County apartment early Monday morning, authorities say.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. in the 13900 block of Alderson Street.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says it appears someone may have gone up to the apartment window and fired into the unit.

A boy who was asleep in a bedroom was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two sisters, 6 and 7 years old, were asleep in the same room but were not shot, the sheriff says. He says the mother and another man were in another room and also were not injured by the gunfire.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly shooting on Alderson Street.

According to the sheriff, it appears the shooter or shooters may have been targeting that particular apartment unit, but it's not known who the intended target was or why.

The sheriff says a pickup truck was seen leaving the scene after the shooting, but there is no description of the vehicle.

Investigators are searching for surveillance video and collecting evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.