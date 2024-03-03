Houston father gunned down in botched robbery while headed to work, family speaks out

30-year-old Andrew Garza was shot and killed Thursday while headed to work, according to Houston police.

"This could have happened to anyone," said his aunt, Gigi.

Thursday morning at 6:30 a.m. Garza and his uncle stopped by Sunny's Express gas station in north Houston on their way to work.

While there, police say Christian Barrera 19, Fernando Aguilar Jr. and Travante Purvis tried to rob the two at gunpoint.

They say Garza's uncle fired shots in self-defense and a gunfight followed. Pervis was injured and is in the hospital. The suspects shot Garza multiple times. He died on scene.

"It's showing how bold these criminals are willing to be in our city and how they have no regard for life," said Gigi.

She says Garza was an electrical lineman who worked hard to provide pride for his 13-year-old daughter. She says he was full of life and made it a priority to show love to his family.

"His daughter misses him. His family misses him. His friends miss him," she said.

She says she and her family are determined to keep his memory alive.

"We're going to make sure Andrew is always remembered," she said.

Police say that all three suspects will be charged with capital murder, but court records show only Aguilar and Barrera are charged in the killing at this point.

Police say Purvis is still in the hospital.

Barrera is behind bars being held on a $1 million bond and Aguilar is being held on a $250,000 bond.