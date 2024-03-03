Expand / Collapse search

Suspect shot by Houston police officer on Alrover Street; 4th officer-involved shooting in 4 days in Houston

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police commanders are investigating a Sunday morning officer-involved shooting.

According to a preliminary report from HPD, officers shot a suspect at 14429 Alrover Street.

There are no other details at the time but we will update as information becomes available. 