On Thursday, arrests were made in a kidnapping that occurred during Go Topless Jeep Weekend near Galveston.

Galveston County Sheriff's Office responded to a kidnapping in Crystal Beach on May 21. The victim told police she was forced inside a pick-up truck and later sexually assaulted in Humble.

The two men, now identified as Erick Martinez, 21, and Bryant Chatham, 20, demanded ransom money as a condition for the woman's release.

Investigators positively identified the suspects who are both from Humble and were able to get warrants for their arrest.

Chatham was charged with Aggravated Kidnapping with a $200,000.00 bond and Erick Martinez for Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Sexual Assault with a $100,000.00 bond on each charge.

On June 15, authorities arrested both Martinez and Chatham, but not without incident.

While being brought to Galveston County Jail, Martinez assaulted a detective and escaped custody while handcuffed. He was quickly found in an alleyway less than a mile away.

Martinez was additionally charged with Assault on a Peace Officer and Escape While in Custody and given a $50,000 bond for each charge.

Both are currently in the Galveston County Jail.