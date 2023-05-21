This year's Go Topless Weekend in Galveston County appears to have gone much smoother, according to authorities.

BACK IN 2022: Galveston Co. deputy injured, more than 100 arrested during 'Go Topless Jeep Weekend'

The Sheriff's Office says a total of 155 arrests were made, with almost 200 charges filed, but most of them were misdemeanor offenses, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

There were at least two incidents in particular, however, that the Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. One of them was a major crash, where a woman was thrown from a vehicle and suffered a serious head injury.

Another involved an armed robbery on the beach, where a gunman walked up to a beachgoer and demanded their wallet while brandishing their weapon.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

Still, the Sheriff's Office notes an overall "successful event" due to added reinforcements to quell any potential rowdiness that usually comes from the annual event.

"We've had about the same number of arrests that we had last year," Major Ray Nolan with Galveston Co. Sheriff's Office Criminal Law Enforcement Bureau said. "And we feel like we're we got a pretty good handle on the overall safety of it. And we're just trying to get through today and tomorrow and get everybody home safe."